Answering qustions about the LGBTQ+ community

During Pride Month, we are asking viewers to send in their questions about Pride or LGBTQ+ related issues to have a meaningful conversation.

DENVER — During Pride Month, we are providing a safe space for viewers to start a conversation around Pride and LGBTQ+ issues.

If you have a question you would like to ask our Race and Culture Team, you can text your questions to us at 303-871-1491 and we can start a meaningful conversation.

We will be updating this article as we receive more questions. You can find the answers to previously asked questions below:

How many countries don't have protections for LGBTQ+ people?

We source information from Amnesty International and the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA). Both of these groups continually gather data on laws that impact the LGBTQ+ community.

According to Amnesty International, 64 countries have laws that make homosexuality illegal. The majority of those countries are in Africa and the Middle East.

ILGA data shows most of those countries impose prison sentences for consensual sex between same sex adults. Six of those countries actively impose the death penalty with five other countries making it a possibility.

On the other side, there are 11 countries who have LGBTQ+ protections built into their constitutions including Mexico, Cuba, South Africa and Sweden.

The United States does not have such protections in its constitution but is considered one of the top ten LGBTQ+ friendly countries in the world, according to the Equality Index. Iceland tops that list.

