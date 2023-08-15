Aurora City Council officially opposes 'strong mayor' ballot initiative

The second measure, which requires that future ballot initiatives strictly follow single-subject requirements, passed with nine "yes" votes.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's council on Monday night officially opposed the campaign to change the city's form of government into a "strong mayor" system, affirming the clash between councilmembers and the city's mayor, who supports the idea.

The resolution was one of two items dealing with the "strong mayor" ballot initiative, which, if approved by voters, would transition the city into the form of government already in place in Denver and Colorado Springs.

The clash was palpable in last week's council meeting.

Councilmember Juan Marcano, who authored the resolution, accused Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman of lacking in transparency in putting the "strong mayor" initiative forward.

"That is your primary responsibility is to get folks together and to establish some kind of consensus and common ground and move folks forward," Marcano said to Coffman. "You failed to do that and I don't see how empowering your office is going to change that. In fact, it's just likely going to make it a hell of a lot worse."

Read the Denver Gazette story here.

