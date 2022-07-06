Boulder city council passes stricter gun ordinances

Tuesday night, four councils in Boulder County each met to vote on newly-proposed gun ordinances.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass a slate of new gun control laws, including banning so-called assault weapons and adding a waiting period for people wanting to buy guns.

The laws were proposed as a response to the shooting at a Boulder King Soopers in March 2021 that left 10 people dead.

Three of Boulder's neighboring cities -- Louisville, Superior and Lafayette -- are also discussing their own versions of the laws Tuesday evening. The goal is to create similar laws in all of Boulder County.

"Thoughts and prayers are not enough," Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett said before voting in favor of the ordinances. "We have to take the action that we can with the tools that we have available."

In general, the ordinances will:

Ban the sale of assault weapons

Ban magazines containing more than 10 rounds

Raise the purchase age from 18 to 21

Prohibit concealed carry in some places

Require a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases

Require gun stores to provide more awareness about the dangers of guns using signs

The Boulder City Council approved their ordinances in a 9-0 vote just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

"I believe our number one job as elected officials is to safeguard our community members, and I believe these ordinances will help do that," said Boulder City Councilmember Rachel Friend, who championed the laws. "I will be voting for these ordinances."

The reason these city leaders are able to bring up these proposals now is because of a bill Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed into law after the King Soopers shooting. That allowed local governments to create their own gun regulations that are stronger than the state's.

Tuesday night, Boulder City Council said the goal of these ordinances is to prevent another mass shooting.

"We can’t solve national problems, but we can make our community and our residents a little bit safer," Boulder City Councilmember Nicole Speer said. "We can do what we have with the tools that we’ve been given."