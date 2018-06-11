DENVER — If Tuesday's midterm election has you feeling anxious and stressed, you're far from alone.

Colorado Crisis Services says more of their incoming calls have recently revolved around this very subject.

"We're hearing a lot of people who are starting to break ties in their lives like with relationships whether it be friends or family," Joe Cardamone, a supervisor for the peer support line, said. "I heard about a call recently where someone stopped seeing their therapist because they brought up the election in a session and it was too triggering for them. So, they hard to part ways with them."

Cardamone said he's unsure of the exact number of calls specifically about the election, but it's clear people are worried.

Some callers said their concern stems from the weight of casting their ballot describing it as a strong responsibility. Others have said they grew anxious trying to catch up on current events.

"They were sort of isolating themselves from before," Cardamone said.

Cardamone stressed the importance of people knowing they aren't alone in their anxiety because of the election. He said he and others at the support line focus on normalizing and validating people's feelings and try to relate to them as much as they can.

"It's OK," he said. "It doesn't mean that there's something wrong with them, that they're diseased. It means that they're going through a really expected traumatic experience with this election."

Colorado Crisis Service said they anticipate a rise in callers about the election on Tuesday as well as the following days.

Anyone wishing to reach out can call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text "TALK" to 38255.

