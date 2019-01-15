The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission will move forward with an investigation into some, but not all, of a former Republican lawmaker's complaints about travel and gifts provided to then-Gov. John Hickenlooper in 2018.

The state panel voted unanimously Monday to look at five travel-related gifts and dismissed three others filed by former Republican Speaker of the House Frank McNulty and his Public Trust Institute.

They decided to postpone action on a Hickenlooper motion to dismiss the complaint in its entirety until after the investigation is completed.

McNulty's complaint alleges Hickenlooper violated state ethics laws.

Read more at Colorado Politics.