Colorado Sen. Rhonda Fields announces run for Arapahoe County commissioner

Fields is term-limited after her current term, which ends in January 2025.

AURORA, Colo. — Colorado Sen. Rhonda Fields on Wednesday announced she will run for Arapahoe County commissioner in District 5.

Fields, a Democrat, was elected to the state Senate in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. She currently represents District 28, which includes Adams and Arapahoe counties. Fields is term-limited after her current term, which ends in January 2025.

Before being elected to the Senate, she served in the state House in District 42 from 2011 to 2017.

"Rhonda is a 30-year Aurora homeowner and raised two children in Aurora public schools," her campaign said in a news release announcing her candidacy. "Before serving in the legislature, Rhonda worked in management for United Airlines. The double homicide of her young son, Javad Fields, and his fiancé, Vivian Wolfe, propelled her into public service as one of Colorado’s leading crime-victims’ advocates."

The current Arapahoe County District 5 commissioner, Bill Hollen, is term-limited, Fields' campaign said.

Commissioners serve four-year terms. The next election with county commissioner districts on the ballot is in November 2024.

