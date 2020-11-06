Denver city attorney to dismiss charges for violating curfew during protests

This will impact 320 cases and only applies to protesters accused of violating curfew, and not those who face additional charges.

DENVER — The Denver City Attorney’s Office will dismiss the charges against those accused of violating curfew during the city’s George Floyd protests last week.

This will impact 320 cases, according to a news release distributed Wednesday by the city attorney. The dismissal applies to those who were just accused of violating curfew, and not those who face additional charges.

>> Watch the video above for a raw news conference from the day Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the curfew.

“We recognize the profound value of peaceful protest, especially now. We are dismissing the curfew violations as part of a non-punitive, restorative approach outside of the Court system,” City Attorney Kristin M. Bronson said in the release. “While I very much hope that there is never a future need for another curfew in Denver, if one is ever imposed, in whatever circumstances, it will be important that our residents take it seriously and comply with it. We support all First Amendment-based protests, but we could not support the violent, destructive behavior that occurred in the early days of the protests. The City was required to institute the curfew to mitigate risk to life and property. I am hopeful that by dismissing the charges and opening another forum for dialogue between the community, law enforcement and the City, we can listen and learn from each other.”

Denver imposed an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on May 30, then a 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew June 1-5 after a series of what were peaceful protests against police brutality during the daylight escalated into at-times riots in the evening, with multiple reports of vandalism, shattered windows and property damage around the Colorado Capitol.

Denver Police officers were seen using a form of tear gas and foam projectiles to disperse the crowds. A federal judge has since ordered the department to stop using less-lethal weapons like these for the foreseeable future.

Protesters whose curfew violations have been dismissed will be contacted by the city and offered an opportunity to participate in a forum with police, according to the City Attorney’s Office. This is not required as part of the dismissal.