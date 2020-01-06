Denver Police investigating social media post from officer allegedly promoting riots

The photo, which appears to have been posted on Instagram by officer Thomas J. McClay, was shared on Reddit late Sunday night.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a social media post in which a police officer allegedly shared a picture of himself and two other Denver officers in riot gear with the caption, “Let’s start a riot,” before the fourth consecutive night of clashes related to the George Floyd protests.

The photo, which appears to have been posted on Instagram by officer Thomas J. McClay, was shared on Reddit late Sunday night.

> VIDEO above: Raw footage of when police move in on protesters shortly after Saturday's 8 p.m. curfew went into effect.

Police department spokesman Sonny Jackson told Colorado Politics early Monday afternoon that police Chief Paul Pazen ordered a "thorough" investigation that is currently ongoing.

Jackson said the police department is taking the matter "very seriously."

Mayor Michael Hancock’s spokesperson Theresa Marchetta was not aware of the incident when contacted by Colorado Politics around noon Monday, and said she would “need to share and look into this.”