Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters spends campaign cash on Mar-a-Lago trip, movie tickets

Peters has permission to leave Colorado on a case-by-case basis with court permission.

DENVER — Tina Peters, the Mesa Country clerk and candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, spent campaign funds on travel to Florida, lodging and tickets to a movie screening at Mar-a-Lago, according to her latest campaign finance filing.

The May 16 filing, as first reported by Colorado Newsline, shows Peters spent $472.88 at a Hilton Hotel in West Palm Beach Florida on May 9. She also purchased 40 tickets, valued at $800, for 2000 Mules, a Dinesh D'Souza documentary alleging fraud in the 2020 election that was screened on May 5 at former President Donald Trump's resort.

Peters also purchased an airline ticket from United on May 3 for $361.60, although the expenditure does not identify the destination. Another $14.89 was spent at Starbucks, with the expenditures listed as "FL trip" and $26.54 for a Uber ride, also identified as for the Florida trip.

