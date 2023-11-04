What do the dueling mifepristone rulings mean for Colorado?

Here is an overview of what happened and what to expect.

DENVER — On Friday, a federal judge in Texas issued a ruling to suspend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of mifepristone. That same day, another federal judge in Washington released a contradictory decision in a case where Colorado is among the plaintiffs.

Q: What is mifepristone?

A: Mifepristone is a hormone-blocking drug used to end a pregnancy up to 10 weeks. It requires a follow-up dosage of misoprostol, which is not implicated by either court ruling. The FDA approved mifepristone as safe for use more than two decades ago.

Q: How many abortions in Colorado occur through medication?

A: Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains estimated that 70% of its 11,800 abortion-care patients in Colorado last year received medication abortion rather than surgical. Nationally, just over half of all abortions occur medicinally.

