DENVER — U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, among a group of front runners seeking the Democratic nomination for president, will appear in Denver on Friday.

Harris will hold a rally at Denver's Manual High School, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m., the campaign posted on its website.

It will be Harris' first public appearance in Denver since declaring her presidential candidacy.

Harris, a former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney, is among a small group of leading Democrats in the 2020 race out of some two dozen declared candidates, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and her Senate colleagues Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

> Read more at Colorado Politics



RELATED: Poll: Polis, Democrats overreached in 2019, but Colorado would pick a Democrat over Trump in 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

AP

RELATED: Poll: Polis, Democrats overreached in 2019, but Colorado would pick a Democrat over Trump in 2020

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Next with Kyle Clark