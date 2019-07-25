DENVER — U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, among a group of front runners seeking the Democratic nomination for president, will appear in Denver on Friday.
Harris will hold a rally at Denver's Manual High School, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m., the campaign posted on its website.
It will be Harris' first public appearance in Denver since declaring her presidential candidacy.
Harris, a former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney, is among a small group of leading Democrats in the 2020 race out of some two dozen declared candidates, along with former Vice President Joe Biden and her Senate colleagues Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
> Read more at Colorado Politics
RELATED: Poll: Polis, Democrats overreached in 2019, but Colorado would pick a Democrat over Trump in 2020
RELATED: Poll: Polis, Democrats overreached in 2019, but Colorado would pick a Democrat over Trump in 2020
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Next with Kyle Clark