Marches for women's rights taking place across Colorado Saturday

Advocates are gathering across the country Saturday to call for the protection of women's rights ahead of the upcoming election.

COLORADO, USA — People are gathering in Denver, Boulder and across the state and country on Saturday to advocate for women's rights.

Saturday marks 30 days before Election Day, and the event is to spread the message that advocates will "hold our elected officials accountable for supporting our right to control our own bodies and our own lives."

In Denver, people attending the Womxn's March gathered in Civic Center Park at 9 a.m.

The event began with a rally at the park. At 10 a.m., attendees were expected to begin marching through the surrounding neighborhood.

Meanwhile, advocates in Boulder also gathered at 9 a.m. for a march for reproductive rights.

That event, which was organized by the Women’s Collaborative of Boulder County, YWCA Boulder County and others, started at the Boulder Court House on Pearl Street.

Those events are part of a nationwide day of action, where more than 400 cities and towns across the county are holding similar marches and rallies for women's rights. In Colorado, there are also events happening throughout the day in Centennial, Pine Junction, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Greeley.

According to event planners, advocates are calling for:

marriage equality

contraception access

and other fundamental rights of women, girls, and the LGBTQ+ community

