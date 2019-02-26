DENVER — The man who was shot by at least one Denver police officer late Monday night at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Galapago Street died from his injuries, Denver Police said in a Tweet.

According to Denver Police Division Chief Ron Saunier, officers received a call from a concerned neighbor around 10 p.m. Monday.

The neighbor told officers they heard a person inside an apartment making threats to shoot another person, who was also inside the apartment, Saunier said during a media briefing.

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter around the apartment building. About an hour later, a man came out and was armed with what officers believed to be a black handgun, according to the Division Chief.

Multiple officers fired their weapons, the division chief said. The suspect was struck at least once and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the shooting.

"It is unknown at this time if the suspect fired shots," Saunier said during an early morning media briefing.

Police originally called the situation a domestic dispute. The Division Chief later clarified and said it was a family situation, but could not confirm the relationship of those involved.

The incident happened on the fourth floor of the complex, police said.

"it's something that you have to kind of tactically deal with," Saunier said. "We have some safety equipment that was brought in that was used to try to afford the officers some more cover and stuff but as anybody knows going down a hallway there's not a lot of cover for officers to seek."

Residents on the floor have been displaced during the investigation.

