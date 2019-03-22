A man was killed Thursday night after getting hit by a car on West Colfax Avenue, according to Kurt Barnes with the Denver Police Department.

The collision happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Raleigh Street – just a few blocks south of Sloan’s Lake.

According to Barnes, the victim was a man in his 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved, who police have only described as an adult woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Barnes said.

Police haven’t released any additional details surrounding the crash.

