DENVER — A 20-year-old man faces 20 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing a teen on East Colfax Avenue in 2018, the Denver District Attorney's Office said.

Auviauntea Evans pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 17-year-old Reese Grant-Cobb.

Evans had a physical altercation with Grant-Cobb on July 1, 2018, near 571 E. Colfax Ave and during the course of the assault, Grant-Cobb was fatally stabbed.

Reese Grant-Cobb was stabbed to death in July 2018.

Family Members

Family members told 9NEWS last summer that Grant-Cobb had just graduated from DSST Stapleton High School where he had participated in several sports including basketball, football, and track.

RELATED: Teen stabbed on Colfax was recent grad who used to mentor younger students

A loved one said he mentored younger players, was involved in his community and helped with his mother’s farmers market. He planned to attend the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.

Auviauntea Evans

Denver police

Evans was originally charged with one count of first degree murder. He will be sentenced on September 13.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS