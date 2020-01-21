AVON, Colorado — A man who went missing in Avon last week was found dead on Monday night, according to the Town of Avon, which is located about 107 driving miles west of Denver near Vail.

The Eagle County Coroner identified the man as Cole Greenfield. Police said there’s no evidence of foul play at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends who are dealing with this tragic loss,” the Town of Avon said in a release.

Multiple agencies conducted a search for Greenfield on Monday night around Avon and Beaver Creek. During an extensive search, a deceased body was located and later determined to be Greenfield.

“We thank all persons and agencies involved in the extensive search yesterday through last night for Cole, and we find no words that can accurately convey our sympathies to his friends and family," the release said.

The Eagle County Coroner’s Office and the Avon Police Department are continuing to investigate the unattended death. Greenfield's official cause of death will be released following an autopsy.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS