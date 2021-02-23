Riding bikes on the ice at Beaver Creek

At the Beaver Creek Ice Rink, people can rent specially built bikes that can be taken on the ice.

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — Most people try to avoid riding their bikes on the winter ice, but Beaver Creek Resort Company marketing and communications manager Sarah Innerarity said this winter they want people to give it a try,

“This is a new way to experience the outdoors in Beaver Creek Village,” said Innerarity. “We have four ice bikes, so it’s fun to see couples and families enjoying it together.”

Ice bikes are a new outdoor activity at Beaver Creek. People can rent them for $25 and get 30 minutes on the ice.

Like any other bike they have a handle bar and seat but only one rear wheel because up front you have a special blade that carves into the ice so you can turn.

“An ice bike looks like a beach cruiser but instead of the standard tires, it’s got a custom fit blade so you can zip around the ice rink and get up some good speed actually on them,” said Innerarity.

They also have side platforms that help with balance and keep you from tipping over. The ice bikes have gotten pretty popular so reserving one online is required.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.