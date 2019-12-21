LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are asking for the community's help to find a 68-year-old at-risk missing man.

Police said Greg Drost suffers from dementia, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other medical conditions.

He is described by authorities as a white man who is 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Drost was last seen wearing a Broncos jersey shirt, blue sweat pants, an unknown color of a jacket, and possibly a baseball cap. He walks with a limp, police said.

Lakewood police said Drost walked away from his home early Saturday morning.

If you have information about Drost's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department or call 911.

