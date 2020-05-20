Investigators hold home of Colorado woman missing since Mother's Day

Suzanne Morphew left for a bike ride on May 10 and did not return to her home west of Salida.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said the home of the woman who was last seen on Mother’s Day was held Tuesday as part of the ongoing missing persons case.

CBI spokesperson Susan Medina could not provide details about any evidence being collected or what investigators were searching for at the home of Suzanne Morphew.

The 49-year-old left her Maysville home on May 10 for a bike ride and never returned. Maysville is located west of Salida by way of US 50.

Dozens of searchers combed the area on Friday after the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a personal item belonging to Morphew. They did not clarify what it was or where exactly it was found.

Dive teams also searched nearby bodies of water.

Suzanne Morphew’s husband Barry posted a video message to Facebook on Monday begging for his wife’s return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Barry Morphew said in the video. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

A $200,000 reward is being offered for information related to Morphew's disappearance. Half that money is being offered by Morphew's family, according to a Facebook group set up to help find her. The other half is coming from a family friend who decided to match the family's offer.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office has asked residents to keep surveillance footage from May 8 to 12 in case it can help with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Morphew’s disappearance is asked to call the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 312-7530.

