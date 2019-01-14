AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard is warning Colorado residents they'll be seeing more F-16 fighter jets in the night sky in the coming weeks.

A news release from the National Guard said the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard is preparing for a combat deployment in the spring, and that preparation includes night flying requirements. The unit is based at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora.

"We're making every effort to remain good neighbors while we train our team," said U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Turner in the release. "We'll need to generate jet noise later than normal, but we must provide this training before sending our Airmen into harm's way."

The National Guard said people across the state can expect to hear jet noise as late as 11 p.m. for at least the next few weeks.

