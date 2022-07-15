New Arkins Promenade opens in Denver

The space is designed to improve connections between communities and open outdoor spaces.

DENVER, Colorado — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock celebrated the completion of Arkins Promenade along the South Platte River on Friday morning.

The project saw Denver Parks and Recreation transform Arkins Court, an industrial backroad that ran along the river from 35th to 38th Avenue, into Arkins Promenade. The promenade is part of a mile-long riverfront pedestrian corridor that will run between 29th and 38th streets.

Creating open space for recreation and leisure, the promenade offers visual and physical access to natural resources and trails along the river, Denver Parks and Recreation said.

In the form of a linear park, the space includes walking and bicycle access, river theater, gathering and play areas, an elevated walkway along the river, public art, and overlooks with seating areas.

The city's parks and recreation landscaped the space with shade trees, native grasses, and planters to filter stormwater management that improves the water quality in the South Platte River.

Hancock joined city officials, project partners and members of the community at the site.

“Arkins Promenade will be a transformative investment for the community and all Denver, revitalizing what was once industrial space into a premiere outdoor destination that will foster healthy lifestyles and ensure the surrounding communities continue to thrive,” Hancock said.

Arkins Promenade serves many purposes, Denver Parks and Recreation said. It provides access to two of Denver’s newest parks, Globeville Landing and the newly constructed park at 35th Street and Arkins Court. It creates a connection between the Five Points neighborhood and other surrounding communities like Globeville, Elyria-Swansea, and the South Platte River Trail.

“Arkins Promenade provides a place for leisure, outdoor recreation, connection to the river and a flexible festival space,” Happy Haynes, executive director of Denver Parks and Rec, said. “Thanks to the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program, Denver Parks and Recreation is fulfilling its mission to enhance the health of Denver residents and the environment by creating safe, beautiful, and sustainable places.”

The Elevate Denver Bond and Denver Parks and Recreation Capitol Improvement funded the project, which voters approved in November 2017 with the General Obligation Bond.