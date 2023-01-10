New townhomes proposed along University of Denver's 'sorority row'

A Denver developer aims to build nearly 30 new townhomes near the school.

DENVER — A developer is working on bringing more density and a different kind of housing option along “sorority row” at the University of Denver.

Henry Adams, principal at Reliant Capital, has proposed 13 new townhomes on two lots at 2276 and 2284 S. Josephine St. in University Park.

Adams purchased the two parcels in June 2022 for $2.455 million, according to property records. The site is on the same block as many DU sorority buildings, as well as the DU International House and Internalization Office.

Adams plans to rent the majority of the townhomes to students, in addition to young professionals in the immediate future, and he liked the ability to sell the townhomes individually in the future.

Adams said the proximity to the University of Denver appealed to him, as he thinks some students will find townhomes more appealing than the larger apartments or multifamily options near the campus.

