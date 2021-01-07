20 new U.S. citizens welcomed with naturalization ceremony ahead of Independence Day

The citizens sworn in today immigrated from 10 different countries including: Burma, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Guatemala, Iran, Mexico, Peru, Poland, and South Africa.

GREELEY, Colo. — Marelise Flessner came to the United States from South Africa in 2016. She worked as an au pair in Breckenridge, Colorado for a year and then planned to move to Europe. "But then I met my husband," she said.

Fast forward to July 2021, and Flessner was sworn in as a U.S. citizen in Greeley, Colorado. "I’m super excited that it’s so close to Fourth of July because we just have so much more to celebrate this weekend."

Flessner joined 19 others during a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at Centennial Village Museum. The ceremony was part of the agency's annual Independence Day celebration. The citizens sworn in immigrated from ten different countries including: Burma, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Guatemala, Iran, Mexico, Peru, Poland, and South Africa.

Flessner said her citizenship comes after years of paper work and patience.

"I waited about six months for my worker's permit, and then I think a year after that I got my green card," she said. "Then I had to be here three years before I could apply for citizenship. But in the meantime, I had to apply to remove my conditions off of my green card, [and] never heard back, so I applied for citizenship and that all happened this year."

She's mostly excited about being able to travel more with her husband and voting in future elections. "It’ll just feel good to vote for stuff that I believe in," she said.

During the ceremony, Greeley-Evans School District 6 Board Director Rhonda Solis gave a speech and congratulated the new citizens. "I just want to say hold on to your language, hold on to your customs and share those with us," Solis said.

"It just made me super excited to be able to share all those things here with everyone in America with everyone I love in a place to be safe," Flessner said. "We have different things in South Africa, different food, languages, and everything that I’m bringing here that I can teach my kids one day."

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.