Stop us if you've heard this one before, but we were shocked by a Denver house listing we saw recently.

This one got our attention for two reasons.

There's a $215,000 property for sale in Denver?! Then we realized the place is a carriage house.

The place is on Zenobia Street in the Berkeley neighborhood. Here are the details:

It's marketed as a "minimalist's dream."

You get stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen.

There's a small deck in the back and a one-car garage.

The roof and bathroom are new.

It's a studio.

The realtor told us they looked up comps around the area to determine the price, and that selling carriage houses like this is a trend.

It got us to thinking though about what $215,000 will get you in other cities around the country. We picked seven in different areas, and this is what we found:

ST. LOUIS

A 3-bed, 3-bath condo with a 14x20 deck, two-car garage, fireplace and second story. It's 1,890-square-feet.

DALLAS

A 2-bed, 2-bath condo with a covered patio, two living areas, and his and hers closets. It's 1,357-square-feet.

PORTLAND

You can buy this solar home (how Portland is that?) for $215,000. It's 2-bed, 2-bath. The property includes a yard and a shed, steel appliances in the kitchen, and neon green walls, if you're into that sort of thing. It's 1,500-sqaure-feet.

PHILADELPHIA

A 1-bed, 1-bath condo with hardwood and bamboo floors. There are granite counters and steel appliances, a fireplace and a spiral staircase. It's 840-square-feet.

CHICAGO

A 1-bed, 1-bathroom condo with views of the lake. It comes with steel appliances, marble counters and amenities like pools and a doorman. You get 850-square-feet here.

CHARLOTTE

There's a 2-bed, 2-bath house for sale in Charlotte. There's off-street parking, a large backyard with a fence, updated kitchen and hardwood floors. It's 824-square-feet.

SAN DIEGO

This sounds a lot like property in Denver. It's a studio-style condo with a secured space in the parking garage. The cabinets are updated and two of the appliances are stainless steel. It comes with a Murphy bed and small balcony. Let us not forget this one's also about 20-something minutes to the beach.

