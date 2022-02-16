Board finds southern Colorado DA's office repeatedly violated Victim Rights Act

The AG's office is investigating reports that 12th Judicial DA Alonzo Payne and his staff yelled at crime victims, showed up late, and didn't follow up as required.

DENVER — The office of the top prosecutor in the San Luis Valley is under investigation for allegedly disrespecting crime victims to the point that it could be a violation of the Victim Rights Act.

The Colorado Attorney General's Office is investigating reports that 12th Judicial District Attorney Alonzo Payne and his staff yelled at crime victims, showed up late to meet with them and didn't follow up with them as required by law.

The 12th Judicial District includes Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande and Saguache counties in southern Colorado.

The state's Crime Victim Services Advisory Board found Payne's office likely violated the law several times.

It's up to the attorney general's office to take it from here--either by having the DA agree to a strong corrective plan, or by seeking a court order requiring the DA's office to follow the law, the AG's office said.

