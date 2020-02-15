DENVER — Sure, you could take your significant other to dinner and a movie for Valentine’s Day, but where’s the danger? Where’s the intrigue? Where is the liability waiver?

Enter Colorado Gators Reptile Park in Mosca, Colorado, which decided to offer a unique Valentine’s Day promotion. The deal? Two-for-one gator wrestling.

There are photos of gator wrestling on the park’s website.

Scroll through the gallery (if you dare): there's blood.

Unfortunately, no one took the park up on its special deal. Gator wrestling classes are typically $100 per person (a flash drive with photos of the experience costs an extra $20). The Valentine’s Day promotion was essentially a $100 discount!

The good news is that Jay and Erin Young – the married couple that owns the reptile park – sent us video of themselves checking up on the gators for Valentine’s Day.

Side note: gator wrestling was this reptile-loving couple’s third date.

And for what it’s worth, the gator wrestling actually has a purpose. We’ll let the reptile park’s website explain:

“Unfortunately alligators are not very nice to one another so we are constantly needing to check them for wounds, medicate them if necessary, and/or move them to a new pond. Many of the gators used to be someone’s pet, and we need to check on them to make sure they are adjusting to life outside of an aquarium, bath tub, or backyard pool.”

The Colorado Reptile Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s in Mosca, which is on the way to Great Sand Dunes National Park.

