Republican filibuster fails to kill gun bills, but Dems make concessions

DENVER — The House finally wrapped up the last of a trio of bills on guns following marathon sessions that lasted four days.

The debate had, at times, turned acrimonious, with Democrats at one point deploying the "nuclear option" to shut down a filibuster.

On Monday, House Republicans continued to filibuster and insisted that every bill — even their own, as well as measures that don't relate to firearms — be read at length, an attempt to slow down the Democrats' progress on what has become the signature issue of the 2023 session.

Supporters say the proposals would curb gun violence and save lives, while critics call them arbitrary, arguing that, among other points, they would turn law-abiding citizens into criminals.

