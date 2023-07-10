Xcel customers have another chance to weigh in on proposed rate increase

Customers can weigh in on the rate increase during a public Zoom hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

DENVER — Xcel Energy customers have another chance to weigh in on proposed rate hikes for the fall.

Public hearings are being held this week, as Colorado’s state regulators ask Xcel to justify why it needs millions more in revenue when it has record profits.

In November, Xcel requested to increase electric rates by $312 million, adding about $7 to the average residential customer's bill.

Last month, the company reached a proposed settlement with the state's energy office and consumer advocates that would grant Xcel a much smaller increase. The state regulators, known as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), will now consider an increase between $48 million and $97 million.

The PUC is looking at those figures this week in a series of evidentiary hearings. Xcel started making its case Monday.

Customers can weigh in on the rate increase during a public Zoom hearing scheduled for Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.:

Link to register for the meeting

Written comments can be filed here or via email

Leave voice comments by calling (303) 869-3490

Mail comments to: Colorado Public Utilities Commission,1560 Broadway, Suite 250, Denver, CO 80202

