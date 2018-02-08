Either PINE or PINE JUNCTION, Colo. (Follow along for updates) – It seems like a stupid question, but as the saying goes, there’s no such thing as a stupid question.

Where do Ren Martindale and her husband Scott live?

The cabin they rent is in Colorado - the mountains are a dead giveaway. It's located on South Parker Avenue, northwest of Highway 285.

Ren and her husband Scott recently moved from the city to the mountains. The trouble is, they had no idea where they ended up.

But beyond that, they aren't totally certain about their address.

The couple, their dog and their pig just recently moved out of the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Denver and headed West. The mail in the new mailbox will tell you they ended up in Pine, Colo., but that isn't proof enough.

When they called for an internet hookup, things got confusing.

“I called Comcast to see if we could get any internet,” Martindale said. “They had no idea what Pine was. They said, 'Pine Junction? Pine, Illinois?'”

Comcast could not locate the house.

The landlord insisted the cabin sits in just plain Pine, but that's not quite right.

According to the official map at the Jefferson County Assessor’s Office, the cabin is really located in the town of Pine Junction. In fact, the city of Pine is miles away from Pine Junction.

So why are the letters all out of sorts?

"Well, it can get very convoluted up there," said Mike King, the deputy assessor - who happens to live in Lakewood despite "Denver" appearing on his own mail.

The USPS told Next that mailing addresses don’t have to conform to municipal boundaries and often mail is routed through another town.

King added many people have the same problem as this couple. If you have a similar question about where you live, consult your local assessor’s office.

