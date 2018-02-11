FORT COLLINS — Lauren Hansen fell hard for a home that’s falling apart. It’s a Mediterranean revival house that was built in 1922.

“This was a very grand home for time,” she said.

The house was initially built by a wealthy stock broker, then transferred hands to a former mayor of Fort Collins and a Colorado governor. It was on land in Fort Collins owned by Anheuser-Busch. The company had plans to destroy the property, but Hansen’s love was just too strong.

“So, we decided to lift it up and move it 11 miles to new location,” Hansen said.

That’s exactly what happened on Thursday morning. Hansen said it will be moved to northwest Fort Collins, and that while she and her husband won’t alter the character of the home, they will add a garage.

It already has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It’s a place Hansen said she’ll live there as long as possible.

“This is like my dream house, so once we move it here, I think we will stay forever,” Hansen said.

