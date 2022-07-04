Tina Peters responds after Mike Lindell said he donated $800K to defense fund

The Colorado Secretary of State candidate said in a statement she had "no knowledge of Lindell's spending" after he said he contributed as much as $800,000.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Secretary of State candidate Tina Peters now says she has no knowledge of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell paying for her defense on felony charges related to the tampering of voting machines.

That contradicts Peters' own word. She previously directed people to send money to Lindell for her legal defense.

At a rally in Denver on Tuesday, Lindell told 9NEWS reporter Marshall Zelinger that he had contributed as much as $800,000 of his own money to Peters' legal defense.

That could raise questions under Colorado's ethics law which advises legal fund donors be disclosed, and personal gifts over $65 are generally prohibited.

UPDATE: GOP Secretary of State candidate Tina Peters releases statement saying she has "no knowledge of Lindell's spending" for her legal defense. Yet Peters has directed donors to send money to My Pillow's Mike Lindell for her legal defense. #copolitics https://t.co/x2ovy84WG2 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) April 7, 2022

Peters released a statement today saying she had no knowledge of Lindell's spending on her legal defense that reads in part:

"Mike Lindell, is the CEO of My Pillow and while speaking to reporters at the rally, Lindell guessed that he had invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into legally defending election integrity efforts. Tina Peters is focused on running a race to become the next Secretary of State of Colorado and has no knowledge of Lindell’s spending."

Peters statement went on to say that in spite of reports she received a free ride on Lindell's private plane to attend a forum he was hosting, she reimbursed Lindell for the cost of the flight.

Peters recently appeared on Lindell's right-wing TV network multiple times, during which the Lindell defense fund was mentioned.

"We need for people to support the 'Lindell legal offense fund,' and also for my campaign at TinaPetersforColorado.com," Peters said in one segment with Lindell.

"Mike Lindell's got this organization, 'Lindell offense fund.'" Steve Bannon said during another interview with Peters. "You go to the 'Lindell offense fund' and you can help with the Tina Peters - it's for her campaign."

Peters responded "yes" before Bannon continued. "The 'Mike Lindell offense fund' is for supporting her and her legal efforts," Bannon said.

Peters has been stripped of her elections duties in Mesa County, where she served as county clerk. She is facing felony and misdemeanor charges related to a security breach in the Mesa County elections office. She is also under federal investigation after confidential voting systems information from Mesa County ended up in the hands of conspiracy theorists.

She will attempt to get on the Republican primary ballot for Secretary of State at this weekend's GOP assembly.

