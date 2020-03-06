A 'Word of Thanks' from Next

Each week, we'd like to highlight a different cause that is in need.

COLORADO, USA — We’d like to begin offering a “Word of Thanks” every week during Next with Kyle Clark – a chance to highlight a cause in need, and we won’t ask anyone to donate to anything that we are not donating to ourselves.

This week, it’s Civic Center Conservancy.

Civic Center Park is a one-of-a-kind, beautiful public space for people, for parties and for protests. It’s also Denver's only National Historic Landmark. It's seen by millions as a symbol of Denver and Colorado, and right now, it's a mess.

Civic Center Conservancy cares for the park and has lost funds it normally depends on without Civic Center Eats, which has been canceled during the pandemic.

If even just one in five Next viewers gives $5, that would cover the cost of cleaning up Civic Center Park, and Kyle will match the first 50 $5 donations.

You can give here: www.civiccenterpark.org