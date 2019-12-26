NIWOT, Colo. — The only thing louder than the music are the laughs.

The smiles shared with loved ones and the jokes told around tables where everyone is welcome make Christmas Day at Niwot Tavern special.

"I want to grab them and hug them because they have no idea what it means to so many people," said Mary McNinch, who ate at the restaurant Wednesday. "It’s been a rough year for me. I lost a daughter in March. I fell and broke my femur in April. Then I broke my collar bone on my birthday last month."

To understand why a plate of prime rib and potatoes means so much, you have to look beyond the bill.

All of the food served on Christmas Day was given out for free to people in need in the Niwot community. Niwot Tavern has opened its doors to those less fortunate or those who have nowhere else to go for the past 11 years. Wednesday they served more than 150 people.

"There are so many people in need on Christmas Day. We want to show them that Christmas Day is a day that we all can receive the gifts of those who may have been a little more fortunate than you are," said Tony Santelli, one of the owners of the restaurant. "Putting a price on it just doesn’t make any sense."

The drinks, the food, the pie, and yes, the laughs were all served for free.

On a day when we gather to celebrate, the gift is perhaps more than just what’s on the plate; it’s the laughs, the smiles, and the opportunity to eat together.

"Without these people, we wouldn’t be able to do what we’re doing," said McNinch. "A lot of them have no one. It’s not a fun time of the year to be alone."