Officer fired after conviction in train collision case

The City of Fort Lupton announced Officer Jordan Steinke has been terminated in the wake of a conviction for putting a woman in a police car that was hit by a train.

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Jordan Steinke is no longer a cop in this Colorado town after being terminated 10 months after she placed a woman in a police car which was subsequently hit by a freight train.

“Ms. Steinke’s employment with the Fort Lupton Police Department has been modified from unpaid administrative leave to terminated. Due to pending litigation, the Fort Lupton Police Department is unable to comment further about this matter,” Police Chief John Fryar said in a press release.

Yareni Rios, who was in custody for a road rage allegation involving a gun, survived the train collision while Steinke and Platteville Police Officer Pablo Vazquez were charged with multiple criminal counts related to the incident.

The above video is about Jordan Steinke's conviction last week on two misdemeanor counts

Steinke is seen on body camera footage placing Rios in the police car which was parked on the train tracks by Vazquez.

After a five day trial, a judge found Steinke guilty of misdemeanor endangerment and misdemeanor assault on Friday. The assault conviction will likely affect Steinke’s ability to keep her state certification to be a police officer in Colorado.

Vazquez, who is facing eight misdemeanor charges in the case, has been terminated from the Platteville Police Department. Vazquez’s criminal case is still pending.

Rios has filed lawsuits against the officers in the case and continues to recover at home after multiple broken bones and a traumatic brain injury.