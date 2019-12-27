FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police are investigating how a person died after they were found in a Fort Collins hotel room Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the 1500 block of North College Avenue around 12:30 p.m. to check on the person. The victim, who has not been identified, was dead when they arrived.

There were signs of some type of a chemical hazard in the room, according to police. The Poudre Fire Authority responded to the scene to investigate.

There is no word on how the person might have died or whether the death is being considered suspicious.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS