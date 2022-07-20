Shelter-in-place lifted after bomb threat at Denver-area school

The area around Pima Medical Institute was put under a shelter-in-place order due to a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

DENVER — Deputies have given the all-clear after issuing a shelter-in-place order for the area surrounding Pima Medical Institute - Denver due to a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said at 4:34 p.m. the bomb unit was investigating an active threat at the school located at 7475 Dakin St.

The shelter-in-place order applied to residents and businesses in the immediate area.

ACSO said they received the initial call at 3:37 p.m. The building was searched by department K-9s and the bomb squad, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said around 5:20 p.m. that the scene was clear and has been deemed safe, and the shelter-in-place was lifted.

