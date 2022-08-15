CPW looking for person suspected of poaching moose in Teller County

The moose was found Sept. 18, 2021 north of Divide. It had been shot with an arrow and left to die, CPW said.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for the public's help finding the person who shot an arrow into a moose and left it to die in Teller County last year.

CPW said on Sept. 18, 2021, they got a call about a dead bull moose found between Forest Service Roads 363 and 362 in the Phantom Creek drainage north of Divide in northern Teller County.

Investigators concluded someone had shot the moose with an arrow and then tried to remove its head. The person laid tree branches and sticks across the carcass in an attempt to hide it, CPW said.

Game cameras in the area helped investigators pinpoint the time of the incident. CPW said a camera captured the moose alive on the morning of Sept. 16, and captured an archery hunter about five hours later.

CPW said they've exhausted all of their own leads in the investigation over the last 11 months, so they're now looking to the public for help.

They released photos from the game camera of a person of interest in the investigation. They said they're hoping to identify and talk to this person about the moose.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CPW at 719-227-5200.

To provide information anonymously about a wildlife violation, the public can contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or at game.thief@state.co.us.

CPW said anyone illegally injuring or killing wildlife could face misdemeanor charges including harassment of wildlife, hunting big game without a license, illegal taking of wildlife and reckless endangerment.

Convictions could result in fines ranging from $750 to $13,000 and up to six months in jail.