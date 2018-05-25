The Thornton Police Department asked Thursday night for the public to keep an eye out for a missing and endangered adult last seen driving in the early morning hours along 92nd Avenue near Federal.

Doan Tran, 80, was last seen in her 1999 gold Toyota Camry 4-door with tag number 747-KBT.

Please call 911 immediately if you see her or her car.

Tran is 5-foo5, 120 pounds with black eyes and hair. She has shown some signs of dementia, police said.

She was driving in the area of 92nd and Federal Thursday morning at 2:43 a.m. - when she contacted law enforcement to ask for directions.

The Thornton Police Department said a neighbor had last seen her on Tuesday. The last phone contact anyone who knew her had was Wednesday morning about 9:15.

