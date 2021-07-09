President Biden to visit Denver on Monday

The president will visit Denver to participate in a 'Build Back Better' event.

DENVER — President Joe Biden will visit Denver on Monday as part of a trip that includes stops in California and Idaho.

Biden will participate in a 'Build Back Better' event while he's in Denver.

In addition to Denver, Biden is making stops in California.

In Long Beach, he'll participate in an event to support Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-California) – a day ahead of the high-profile recall election in the state.

He'll also visit Sacramento to survey wildfire damage. As of this writing, the massive Dixie Fire in Northern California has burned 927,000 acres and is 59% contained.

Biden will also make a stop in Boise where he will visit the National Interagency Fire Center.

