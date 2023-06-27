Records unsealed in Suzanne Morphew case reveal new details

Some of Suzanne Morphew’s communication with a high school flame had never been made public.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo — Sensitive documents in the Barry Morphew murder case showed that his wife was finished with their 25-year marriage and very much in love with another man.

Some of Suzanne Morphew’s communication with a high school flame has never been made public. They were revealed in a timeline which was filed March 25, 2022 and unsealed Tuesday evening.

“Nobody loves you...like the way I do. I crave time with you. I crave the feeling I get when we connect. Physically or emotionally. You’re my guy. Always.”

The next night, May 8, 2020, Morphew wrote her secret boyfriend again, this time while she was out to dinner with her husband. “You’re the only real love I’ve known...the only love I want.”

Allowing the romantic communication between Suzanne Morphew, 49, and Jeff Libler, a father of six who lived in Michigan, was intended to convince a jury that the Morphews' marriage was disintegrating, contrary to what Barry Morphew first told investigators.

Judge Ramsey Lama never got a chance to rule on whether to allow the texts.

The case was dismissed without prejudice by the prosecution for lack of evidence on April 19, 2022, days before jury selection was to begin. Barry Morphew, who was facing first-degree murder charges in the case, was allowed to go free. The term “without prejudice” means that the case can be retried at a later date.

