BROOMFIELD, Colo. —

Threats made to two high schools in the state Tuesday were "not credible," according to announcements from police and the city.

Broomfield Police determined the anonymous phone calls that led Legacy High School to go on lockout Tuesday morning were found “not credible.”

The Town of Wiggins said in a statement that it locked down Wiggins High School after a student said they saw a potential threat on Snapchat. That threat, too, was not deemed credible.

During a lockout, all exterior doors are locked and no one is allowed in and out of school buildings without district security or law enforcement's approval, the school district said.

Legacy High School is located at 2701 W. 136th Ave. in Broomfield.

Wiggins High School is located at 201 Tiger Way in Wiggins.

