Parents open mental health clinic in daughter's honor

John and Karla Tartz lost their daughter to a heroin overdose five years ago. Next month, they'll open Rose NeuroSpa in Lone Tree.

LONE TREE, Colo. — John and Karla Tartz have never worked in a mental health clinic, let alone opened their own, but they have business talking about the brain.

"We started to research things and get busy about a year ago," said John, sitting beside his wife in the lobby of Rose NeuroSpa in Lone Tree.

“We’re finding there were so many cutting-edge treatments out there," said Karla. "We had no idea.”

The couple plans to open their mental health clinic on Aug. 8 where they'll offer traditional and alternative care to patients.

“TMS is transcranial magnetic stimulation," explained John. "It has proven to treat major depressive disorder.”

The couple described the clinic as a spa to take care of your brain. It's affectionately named for their daughter.

“Rose is my daughter," John Tartz said. "Morgan Rose."

John and Karla said their daughter Morgan was the kind of person who could connect with anybody and make them feel comfortable. The girl who sought connection also carried a burden.

"I vividly remember, you know, when she was 14 coming to me and she had major anxiety," Karla said.

“We thought we were good," said John. "We thought she had the right therapy and the right antidepressant, and then later found out when she was about 18 that we had an issue with drugs.”

On July 7, 2017 Morgan Tartz died from a heroin overdose. She was 20 years old.

“We miss her so much," Karla said.

Rose NeuroSpa seeks to provide the community the kind of care Morgan needed.

“So we can help others not go through what we went through," Karla said.

The clinic will benefit patients and two parents who lost a daughter.

"It’s a lift that we needed, and it’s a lift that we haven’t felt in five years since Morgan passed," said John.

The lift is the gift Morgan keeps giving.

"She's here with us," John said. "We know that."

John and Karla Tartz also hope to create a non-profit in their daughter's honor to help people cover the cost of mental health care.