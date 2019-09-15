DENVER — A man is facing a DUI charge after running into a police officer while riding an electric scooter, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD).

A DPD spokesperson said the man was riding along the sidewalk near 21st and Market streets by Coors Field just after 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he lost control, causing him to crash into the officer and his patrol car.

The officer was directing traffic for the Rockies game, according to police. He wasn't hurt, but the scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.