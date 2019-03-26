ASPEN, Colo. — Actress Melanie Griffith's Aspen home recently sold for $4 million, according to Coldwell Banker Mason Morse.

The 7,391-square-foot log cabin estate on the back of Aspen Mountain was decorated by Griffith, and features a gourmet kitchen, billiards room and wine cellar. The five-bedroom, six-bath house is located at 46 Lower Hurricane Road.

Denver Business Journal

The home's floor-to-ceiling windows and two-acre property boast views of Aspen Highlands Ridge and the Conundrum Valley.

Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Broker Associate Carrie Wells represented Griffith on the sale of the property.

