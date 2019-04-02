DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — Two men are missing after they may have fallen through the ice after driving a snowcat out on Island Lake near Grand Mesa, according to Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor.

A snowcat is an enclosed-cab, truck-sized vehicle designed to move across the snow that typically weighs about 15,000 pounds.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue team is using its unmanned underwater drone to search the frozen lake.

That team will be on-scene late Monday afternoon, and Taylor said more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Deputies responded to a call from the Grand Mesa Lodge Monday morning after its owner called to report overdue parties.

Taylor said a group of three men and a woman checked into the lodge Sunday night. They were later identified as Delta County residents 30-year-old Ryan Wells, 30-year-old Richard Colton and 30-year-old Dustin Gray -- as well as 38-year-old Cedaredge resident Kandi Casaus.

The woman and one of the men have since been located, Taylor said.

The night prior, Wells asked the lodge owner, Michael Wenner, "about taking [the snowcat] out on the ice," and Wenner advised "that was not a good idea due to the weight of the snowcat," according to Taylor.

Wenner said he woke up at approximately 1 a.m. to the sound of the snowcat starting up.

Monday morning, Wells' relative also came to the lodge and, on a snowmobile, located snowcat tracks leading approximately 150 yards to the middle of Island Lake and a "large hole in the ice indicating the snowcat had broken through the ice."

Delta County Search and Rescue responded and could not find evidence that indicated either of the two men had walked away from the broken ice.

