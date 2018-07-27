FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN — The body of a Texas man was found in the Big Thompson River on Friday morning after his brother reported him missing the night before.

The 37-year-old Texas man went missing shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday between mile markers 70 and 71 on U.S. Highway 34 when he and his brother were hiking to a friend's cabin.

The man's brother told authorities the two got separated during their hike. When they realized the man never made it to the cabin, his brother and friends searched the area until it became too dark to continue, according to a Larimer County Sheriff's Office news release.

After stopping their search at approximately 12:35 a.m., they called Estes Park police and the sheriff's office.

