ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A child was rescued Sunday afternoon from the swim beach at Cherry Creek Reservoir, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

A person called 911 saying the child had been underwater for several minutes, officials said.

Tracy Ryan, who was at the beach that day, said several people jumped in to help. Ryan is a nurse and she said she, plus two other nurses and a neurologist all helped give the girl CPR.

"And in that situation, I just thought I have to do everything I can because this could be my child and my baby," Ryan said. "Yes, the adrenaline's flowing, you're scared, you wish you had all the equipment and you're going to do the best that you can do."

Park Rangers and South Metro crews arrived and continued CPR and provided more medical attention on the child, who was transported to Children's Hospital.

Crews were helping the child breathe as the child was being transported, officials said.

The condition of the child is unclear.

