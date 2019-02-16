KUSA - A Colorado State Patrol trooper was hit by a vehicle while he was investigating another crash Friday evening, according to a tweet from CSP.

The trooper was outside his vehicle working a crash at Wadsworth Boulevard and U.S. 285 in Lakewood around 5 p.m. on Friday when he was struck by another vehicle.

The trooper was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, but CSP said he is expected to be okay.

Lakewood police are investigating both crashes.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS