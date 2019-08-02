DENVER — Sorry folks, it probably wasn’t our alien overlords (this time).

Sixty two people so far have reported a bright fireball streaking across the Colorado sky Thursday evening, according to the American Meteor Society. While the event seemed to center around Colorado, there were also sightings in Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Check out a video of the fireball below:

A fireball is a term for a bright meteor. While seeing something streaking across the night sky is always alarming, the American Meteor Society says this actually happens thousands of times a day – the majority of which, though, are masked by daylight or in areas people don’t usually live. This particular event was significant since it was visible during the evening commute (just after 6 p.m.) on Colorado’s very populated Front Range.

The fireball moved east to west, according to the American Meteor Society, and ended its flight southwest of Montrose.

