'Whatever it takes to bring you back': Husband of missing Chaffee County woman makes video plea

Suzanne Morphew, 49, went on a bike ride on Mother's Day and never returned, according to the Sheriff's Office.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Barry Morphew said in a video posted to Facebook Sunday morning that he would "do whatever it takes" to get his wife, 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew, home safely.

"Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Barry Morphew said in the video. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

The video was posted to a public Facebook page titled, "Find Suzanne Morphew" seven days after Suzanne Morphew was reported missing. Maysville resident Suzanne Morphew failed to return home from a bike ride on Sunday, May 10, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

Authorities launched a targeted search Friday for Suzanne Morphew after a personal item thought to belong to her was found in the area west of Maysville. Maysville, located near Salida, is about 147 driving miles southwest of Denver.

Chaffee County deputies, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the FBI are conducting the search. A rescue dive team from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office searched water sites in the area as well.

"No questions asked, however much they want. I will do whatever it takes to get you back," Barry Morphew said in the video. "Honey I love you. I want you back so bad."

CCSO on Sunday evening also asked that county residents preserve any and all video footage from devices such as Ring doorbells, security cameras and game cameras from May 8-12.

As search areas are identified, investigators will contact residents in those locations to collect any camera footage within that May 8-12 window. CCSO asks that residents do not send any video, but to wait until they are contacted by the Sheriff's Office.

A $200,000 reward is being offered for information related to Morphew's disappearance. Half that money is being offered by Morphew's family, according to a Facebook group set up to help find her. The other half is coming from a family friend who decided to match the family's offer.

Anyone with information about Morphew's disappearance is asked to call a tip line at 719-312-7530. Investigators have received dozens of tips since Morphew went missing.